Melvin L. Hyatt Formerly Moon Township Melvin L. Hyatt, age 87, of the Willows for the past 3 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Caring Heights. He was born in the family farmhouse in Moon Township on November 14, 1931, to the late Harry and Alma (Obenreder) Hyatt. He was a 1950 graduate of Moon High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Panama. Melvin was retired from Dravo Hastings HVAC Co. Melvin was a member of Toastmasters International, liked to travel, hunt, fish and work in his cabin. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Genevieve "Genny" Cole-Hyatt; his four children, Joyce (Tony) Kreider, Melanie (Carl) Bergstrom, Greg (Cheryl) Hyatt, and Kimberly Kutchmark; four step-children, Cathy Kelley, Skip (Caren) Cole, Steve (Jill) Cole, and Philip (Sunshine) Cole; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Wayne Hyatt. Melvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Marlene Hyatt, five brothers and one sister. Visitation Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. with Blessing service at 7 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. Burial will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:30 a.m. with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Disabled American Veterans or a charity of your choice.