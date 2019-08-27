Michael Steven Ilov Moon Township Michael Steven Ilov, age 79, of Moon Twp., passed away August 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. Mike was born in West Aliquippa on August 17, 1940, to the late Susan Kudrac and George S. Ilov. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam era. He was retired from USAIR as a Crew Scheduler, was a member of the American Legion, VFW Post 402 Coraopolis, and Celtic Reds Club of Aliquippa. Michael loved golf and golfed at the Moon Golf Club and Seven Oaks Club. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church where he was always helping out the church for any of their projects and needs around the church. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Frank Ilov; two daughters, Jo Ann Storer Price of Moon Twp. and Allyson Hosilyk and her husband Kim of McCandless Twp.; a grandchild, Lauren Price; also many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, where a Blessing service will be recited at 1 p.m. with Father John Ayoob. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.