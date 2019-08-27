Lillie Mae Curenton Aliquippa Mrs. Lillie Mae Curenton, 93, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, surrounded by her love ones. Born, October 20, 1925, in Union, South Carolina, daughter of Marie Gilliam Sanders. She was a devout homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and spending time entertaining family and friends. She was a member of the New Holy Temple Church of God and Christ under the direction of Elder Augustus Moye and Reverend Emanuel Moreland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Albert Curenton Sr.; a son, Albert Curenton Jr and a brother Earl Gilliam Sr., Buffalo, S.C. Surviving are a loving brother, James Arthur Gilliam, Santuc, South Carolina; eight children, Mamie Curenton, Aliquippa, James Curenton(Avis), Beaver Falls, Eugene Curenton, Annette Curen-ton, Timothy Curenton, Charles Curenton, Vincent Curenton (Irene) and Desi Curenton, all of Aliquippa; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Joyce Curenton and Mary Curenton; two brothers-in-law, O'Dell Curenton and Berry Peake all of Union, South Carolina, along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and Second Avenue Family. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Schollaert for caring for and providing such great service and care for our mother. Friends will be received for the viewing on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12 p.m., both services will be held at The New Holy Temple Church of God and Christ, 148 Fourth Avenue, Aliquippa, PA 15001. The family has entrusted services to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.