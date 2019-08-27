Elaine J. Haynie Formerly of Conway Elaine J. Haynie, 87, of Cranberry Twp, formerly of Conway, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Sherwood Oaks, Cranberry Twp. She was born October 9, 1931, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Roland B. and Helen O. O'Neill Jackson. She was a homemaker and housewife, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was Protestant by faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, to whom she was married for 62 years, Paul W. Haynie in 2017. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Terry Paul Haynie and his wife, Debra of Hamilton Ohio; one daughter and son-in-law, Linda Haynie Clark and her husband, Calvin of Monroeville; four grandchildren, Matthew Tyler Paul Haynie and Anna Marie, David Paul and Nathan James Clark; two step-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews Friends are invited to visit with the family, Friday, August 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Walton Inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. The family wishes that memorial contributions be made to the Pittsburgh Shrine, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024.