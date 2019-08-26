Raili 'Jatta' Broman Monaca Raili "Jatta" Broman, 73, of Monaca, went home to be with the Lord following a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born on June 13, 1946, in Helsinki, Finland, she was the daughter of the late Rydi and Irene Tuominen. Jatta was on vacation in Italy during the summer and met Ronald Broman who was serving in the U.S. Air Force at that time. They were later married and moved back to the states. After raising a family, Jatta went back to school to study medical billing coding at CCBC where she often made the dean's list. Jatta also delivered the Beaver County Times in her neighborhood for over 30 years. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Monaca and enjoyed gardening. She will sadly missed by her two sons, Kris (Mary) Broman, and Scot (Maggie) Broman;, two grandchildren, Kristian and Alexander; and two siblings, Terttu Farling os Tuominen and Pirjo Lehtinen. In addition to her parents, Jatta was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and a brother, Eero Tuominen. Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Monaca. The family is indebted to her amazing caregivers who unselfishly and tenderly cared for and sustained Jatta's life: Kelly King, Joanne Possage, Lynn Possage, Dante King, and Terri DeChellis. Due to her love of all animals, contributions may be made in Jatta's memory, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001. To share online condolences, view her tribute video, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.