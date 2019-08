Eleanor G. Gaudio Chippewa Township Eleanor G. Gaudio, 92, of Chippewa Township, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Friends will be received Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where the service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Times.