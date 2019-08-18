Richard J. Mazur Baden Richard J. Mazur, 74, of Baden, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Born January 16, 1945, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Peter and Elizabeth Pavlik Mazur. He was a retired school teacher from Hopewell Junior High School with 36 years' service. He was a member of St Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He received his Batchelor of Science Degree from Edinboro University and his Master's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Raybuck Mazur; two daughters and a son-in-law, Michelle and Jeff Norton, Havre de Grace, Md. and Tracy and Sheila Mazur, Oshawa Canada; two grandchildren, Kaitlin and Bryan Norton, Havre de Grace Md.; one sister-in-law, Pamela Mazur, Severn, Md. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles M. Mazur in 1999. Friends will be received on Monday, August, 19, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. According to Richard's wishes a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Very Reverend Father Michael Kochis officiating. Interment will follow Sylvania Hills Memorial Park A parastas service will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shadyside Hospital Foundation, 532 S. Aiken Avenue, #302, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.