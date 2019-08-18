Maxine 'Petey' Ferry Economy Borough Maxine "Petey" Ferry, 82, of Economy Borough, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, in her home with her loving family by her side. Born September 1, 1936, in Butler, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Albert and Lauretta Snyder McCurdy. Surviving are her husband, Robert E. Ferry Sr.; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Ferry Jr. and Cindy, Economy Borough; two daughters and sons-in-law, Audry and Larry Mutschler, Economy Borough, and Donna and Frank Ceriani, Paterson Heights; six grandchildren, Robert E. Ferry III and his wife Ashley, Elizabeth, Pa.; Heidi and her husband Jamie Kownacki, Center Twp.; Brad and his wife Shalyn Mutschler, Economy Borough; Samantha and her husband Brandon Seidling, Brookline, Pa.; and Frankie Ceriani and Alexander Ceriani, Patterson Heights; two great-grandchildren, Maci and Max Kownacki; and one sister, Elizabeth Sklack, Center Twp. There will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.