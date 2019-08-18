Charlotte Pflugh New Sewickley Township Charlotte Pflugh, 83, died at home Thursday, August 15, 2019, after she lost her battle with cancer. She was born April 8, 1936, in Kittanning, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice (Quinn) Gray. She graduated from CCBC as an LPN and retired from the former Beaver County Geriatric Center after 25 years of service. She was an active member of Unionville United Methodist Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and confidant to many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Robert (Jake) Pflugh and her sister, Virginia McCanna. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Pflugh; her children, Deborah (Michael) Catalano of New Sewickley Twp., Timothy (Linda) Pflugh of Federal Way, Wash., and John Pflugh of Hollywood, Md.; her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Timothy (Rachelle) Lucas and Jackson Pflugh of San Jose, Calif., Edward (Maggie) Ellie and Jake Pflugh of Exter, N.H., Robert Pflugh and fiancée JoAnn of Renton, Wash., Jonathan Pflugh of Kent, Wash., and Monica (Jarred) and Blake Peterson of Fort Collins, Colo.; her brothers, William (Nancy) Gray of Bridgewater, and Michael (Jacque) Gray of Fombell; her sister, Bobbi Jo (Richard) Lapishka of Baden; in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family service will be held at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, officiated by Pastor Doug Myers. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who sent many uplifting cards and prayers and visited over her extended illness.