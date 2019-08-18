Arnold Liberato Formerly of Hopewell Arnold Liberato, 90, formerly of Hopewell, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, in Elmcroft Senior Living, Chippewa. Born July 1, 1929, in New Sewickley Township, a son of Pasqual and Mary C. Antenucci Liberato. He was a retired employee with the Pittsburgh Post Office. He was a member of the Coraopolis Congregation of Jehovah Witness. Everyone will remember Arnold for his one liner jokes.; world traveling and photography. He is survived by his friend and guardian, John Carpenter and his wife, Linda of Chippewa; two nephews and one great nephew; He was preceded in death by two sisters, Angeline Pellechia and Antoniette Funkhouser and six brothers, Arpino, Amelio, Alfred, Albert, Adolph and Amerino and a sister-in-law, Jane Liberato. As per Arnold's wishes there will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Freedom with Elder John Carpenter officiating. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Beaver Falls Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 3122 37th Street Ext., Beaver Falls, PA 15010. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living and Grane Hospice for the care and comfort given to Arnold.