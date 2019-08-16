Roger E. Shroyer Rochester Township Roger E. Shroyer, 80, of Rochester Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home unexpectedly. Born October 29, 1938, in Uniontown, Pa., a son of the late Howard F. and Dorothy June Curry Shroyer, he was a retired employee with the former B&W Co., Beaver Falls, and a former employee with JC Penney Auto Service and Beaver Tire Co. He was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Brighton. Roger enjoyed his farm and loved working with Tennessee Walker horses. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. Dishler Shroyer in 2007, and a brother, Richard L. Shroyer Sr. Surviving are one daughter, Joyce E. Christie, New Sewickley Twp.; two sons and daughters-in-law, David E. and Beth Ann Shroyer, New Sewickley Twp., and Kevin L. and Nancy L. Shroyer, Center Twp.; six grandchildren, Casey Florida and her husband Mark, Jamie Shroyer and her companion John Bradley, Nathan Shroyer, Brittney Christie, Nicole Shroyer and her fiancé Chris Liberati, and Dylon Hartigan; three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Dane, and Jenna; one brother-in-law and four sisters-in-law, Gary and Kathy Dishler, Kathy Shroyer, Mona Lynch, and Pauline Dishler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Angela Smith. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.