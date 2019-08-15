Otto Gitts Rochester Otto Gitts, of Rochester, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 33. Friends and family will be received on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). A Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed immediately by a celebration of life at the American Legion, 600 Pennsylvania Ave, Monaca. All of those who knew and loved Otto are encouraged to join us in celebrating his memory. To share online condolences, view his video tribute, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome .com.