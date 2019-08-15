Janet L. LaNeve Knapp Formerly of Beaver Falls Janet L. Knapp, 63, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died August 12, 2019. Janet was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Bob LaNeve and sister, Betty Marcello. She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Knapp; son, Ben Rodriguez; sister, Nancy Boyer; brother, Gene LaNeve; six grandchildren; mother-in-law, Shirley Forman and her husband, John and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the R. LEE WILLIAMS & Son FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. where there will be Celebration of Life Service on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Condolences at www.rlwilliams.com.