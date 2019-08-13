Irene M. Polakovic West Mifflin Irene M. Polakovic, 91, of West Mifflin, died on August 10, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Theodore "Frank" and Veronica (Lokay) Matola. Irene was a clerk typist for the government in World War II. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Clairton. She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Christian Mothers, where she was the vice president and program chairlady. Irene was a lector for 26 years and a Girl and Boy Scout Leader. She was a member of Chee Chee Colo Club since its inception. One of the first two women to be on the Holy Trinity School Board and a graduate of Clairton H.S. class of 1946. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Francis "Pucki" Polakovic; mother of Stephanie (Edward) Glazar of N. Huntingdon, Karen Polakovic of West Mifflin, Mark (Beth) Polakovic of Franklin Park, Dr. Laura (Derek) McNeill of Fombell and Melissa (Domenic) D'Andrea of Pleasant Hills; grandmother of Allison Glazar, Sarah (Dan) Klicker, Renee Polakovic, Celeste (Troy) Schaltenbrand, Mallory Polakovic, Spencer McNeill, Trevor McNeill and Lilianna D'Andrea; great-grandmother of Zack Glazar and Elijah and Audrey Klicker. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Fairchild, Susan Knieling, Mary Fincik, John Matola, Andrew Matola, Ann Jassem, George Matola and Verne Ondick. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne 412-466-3300, where a Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. A Panachya service will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Divine Liturgy at Ascension of our Lord Church, Clairton at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ascension of Our Lord Church.