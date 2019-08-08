Samuel Joseph 'Pappy Sam' Felekey East Liverpool, Ohio Samuel Joseph Felekey "Pappy Sam", 57, of East Liverpool, Ohio, went to be with 'the man up above" his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He passed away suddenly surrounded by his loved ones at Heritage Valley in Beaver. He was born on June 6, 1962, in East Liverpool, Ohio. He spent his childhood in Ohioville, Pa., and was a proud graduate of Western Beaver High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Della (Walters) Felekey; a sister, Candance Rummell; a brother, Dave Felekey; and his paternal Aunt "Dot" and Uncle "Benny" and Uncle Bob Felekey. He is survived at home by his beloved wife of 33 years, Lisa; his loving in-laws, Raymond and Sheila Weyand; and his three daughters, Andrea Felekey-Wasko, Cassandra Felekey and Samantha Jo Felekey along with her fiancé Ryan Martin. Sam's legacy will be carried out by his three grandchildren. Also surviving him are his younger brother, John Felekey, and his sisters, Sandy and Cindy Felekey. Services will be held at the MARTIN MACLEAN ALTMEYER FUNERAL HOMES in Calcutta, Ohio, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Blakely of Wellsville First Christian Church officiating. Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery. Family will be present to receive friends at the Calcutta funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends may view this obituary or send condolences online at www.martinmacleanaltmeyer.com or by visiting the funeral homes facebook page.