Mary (Mara) Roksandich Midland Mary (Mara) Roksandich, 79, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born December 25, 1939, in Midland, she was the daughter of the late Mile and Kata Toljoga Roksandich. Mara graduated from Midland High School in 1957. She attended various bank courses. She worked at various jobs namely, Midland Public School, Beaver Trust Company, Crucible Steel, Tri-State Federal Credit Union, US Airways and CCIS of Beaver County. Mara was a faithful member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Midland. She was a volunteer with the Noodle, Strudel & Nut Roll Group. Mara was a member of the Serbian National Federation and a member of the American Jugoslan Club. She also belonged to the Circle of Serbian Sisters, The Serbian Club, St. George Junior Church Choir and a longtime member of the Dr. Loza Kostich Choir where she held various positions. Mara was a fun person who enjoyed working and being with everyone. She is survived by her special nephews and niece, Joseph, George (Jocko), Michael Drakulich and Kathy Bratich and many other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends whom she loved. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a devoted sister, Mildred Drakulich. Friends will be received Friday, August 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Pomen service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland. Interment will follow at the Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland.