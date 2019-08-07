Ted Albert Wayman III Columbiana, Ohio Ted Albert Wayman III, of Columbiana, Ohio, died Monday, August 5, 2019, in Assumption Village, North Lima, Ohio. Born April 3, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ted Albert Wayman and Sara Toner Wayman. He began his career as president of his grandfather's foundry, M & A Castings in East Palestine, Ohio. He purchased a foundry in Michigan in 1989. He served as president of M & A Castings until his illness in 2018. Ted enjoyed a lifelong passion for the auto racing industry. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah L. Frankford Wayman; his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Laura Wayman; three grandchildren, Declan, Ava, and Jacob, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; and his sister and brother-in-law , Linda and Frank Helminiak, Michigan. Friends will be received Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. The Rev. Lee P. Bittner will officiate. Private interment in Seceder Cemetery, Darlington, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.