Sandra Jane Weigel Formerly of New Brighton Sandra Jane Weigel, passed away in Bradenton Fla., on Monday, August 2, 2019. She was born August 24, 1948, the daughter of Mary Jane Weigel and the late Blair Weigel. Sandra graduated from New Brighton High School with the Class of 1966. She worked at Howard Johnson in Unionville, Pa. while in school and then Vanco Engineering in Vanport Pa. She moved to Weehaken, New Jersey, where she worked for Martin Marcus. Sandra started her own company and worked there until she moved to Bradenton four years ago. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sisters, Billie Jean Curry, Pulaski Twp and Mary Jo Pasquale, Daugherty Twp.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jeffery and Jennifer Weigel, Brighton Tenn.; nephews are Todd and Chris Curry, Ryan Pasquale, Seth and Marjorie Weigel and great nephew, Brett Kovach and great niece, Abigayle Curry. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no celebration services.