Marie A. Atkinson Beaver Falls Marie A. Atkinson, 91, of Beaver Falls, died Sunday August 4, 2019, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls. Born in Bethlehem, on March 10, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James and Carrie Kincaid Hood. Marie was a Beaver graduate, member of the Otterbien United Methodist Church, the Ladies Bible Class and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed bowling and was on numerous bowling leagues. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Atkinson in 1993 and a son, Thomas. She is survived by her sons, Roger (Rebecca) Atkinson, and Rev. Gary (Ginger) Atkinson; daughter, Sandra (John) McNear; five grandsons; five granddaughters; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Fred Hood; and sisters, Thelma Bundy, Doris Cooper, Elsie (Joseph) Maier and Eileen Saunders Family and friends will be received WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon in the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS. Pastor Mark Ongley of the Ashes to Life Ministry, Beaver Falls, will officiate. Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Cemetery, Rochester.