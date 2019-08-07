Larry D. Knouse Economy Larry D. Knouse, 77, of Economy, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 5, 2019, in his home. He was born February 20, 1942, in Sewickley, to the late George and Verna (Knauss) Knouse. He was a retired air freight specialist for the former Emery Airfreight. Larry was a member of the Little Hill United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee; Ambridge F.O.E. 1365; Ambridge Lodge 701 F & AM and a former member of the Clover Lodge 348 IOOF. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during peacetime and served 20 years as a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves. From the time he was a little boy, Larry's passion in life was singing. That lasted his entire life, with him singing in various groups and churches. He also loved to travel. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Janice A. (Gasper) Knouse; two brothers, George and James Knouse and a sister, Arlene Bishop. Surviving are three sons, Douglas J. (Tracey) Knouse of Chattanooga, Tenn., Larry D. (David) Knouse, with whom he resided, and Brian Knouse and Lindsay Wiseman of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alex, Talara, Trent and Sari Knouse; two brothers, Kenneth (Betsy) Knouse of Moon Twp. and Robert (Carol) Knouse of Houston, Pa.; sister, Betty Ann Todd of Tuscon, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, June Knouse of Chippewa Twp and Sue Knouse of Freedom, along with many numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins. Friends will be received on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bert Domineck, Retired officiating. Entombment with full military honors provided by the Beaver County Special Unit and the U.S. Army will follow at noon in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum. Members of the Ambridge Lodge 701 F & AM will conduct a memorial service on Friday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.syka funeralhome.