Jack McCracken Center Township Jack McCracken, 87, a lifelong resident of Center Township, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home. Friends will be received on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. A complete obituary will appear in the Times on Thursday. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.