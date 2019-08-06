Kathleen A. Miller Formerly of Aliquippa Kathleen A. Miller, 91, of Carnegie, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Born May 19, 1928, in Roanoke, Va., a daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha (Lam) Morris. She was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mario Sullivan; her second husband, Herbert Miller, her longtime companion of 35 years, George Treantafellow; her daughter, Patricia Gilmer and several brothers and sisters. Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Denise Michaels, and Kimberly and Tom Goulding; two sons, Mark and Janice Sullivan and Michael and Christina Sullivan; a son-in-law, Jim Gilmer; nine grandchildren, Katy (Ryan), Annie, Nathaniel, Jeremiah (Heather), Elizabeth, Abel, Zachary (Jamie), Logan, and Courtney and six great-grandchildren, Piper, Tamar, Ezekiel, Kylie, Abigail and Alayna. Friends will be received Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome. com, where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. The family would like to thank the staff of Family Hospice for all their kindness and loving care.