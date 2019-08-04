John E. Lewis Chippewa Township John E. Lewis, 81, of Chippewa Twp., died Friday, August 2, 2019, in Cambridge Village, where he had been a resident for the past 14 months. Born August 8, 1937, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late John and Susan (Toth) Lewis. He was a member of the St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Twp. (formerly of St. Rose of Lima). He was a U.S. Army veteran. John retired after 31 years from Babcock & Wilcox Tubular Products from the Cold Draw Department, as a shipping clerk in 1987. He had a passion for cars and tools. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Schoerner, Troy, Ill., and special friends and neighbors, Andrew, Mara and "Bailey" Kelosky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Lewis, March 15, 2008. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a Blessing service will be conducted Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Beaver Falls Cemetery Mausoleum, Chippewa Twp. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Cambridge Village and Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.