Theresa H. Jones North Sewickley Township Theresa H. Jones, 85, of North Sewickley Twp. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Avalon Nursing Center in New Castle. She was born November 6, 1933, in Beaver Falls. Theresa was a Title Abstractor for over 50 years at the Beaver County Courthouse. She was a member of the Lifeway Christian Fellowship Church in Beaver Falls. Theresa is survived by a son, Gary (Jessie) Jones of Monaca; two daughters, Crystal (Michael) Pinnix of Monmouth Junction, N.J., and Candace Grymes (Richard) of Beaver Falls; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Courtney, Brett, Brandi, Acy, Micah, and Hannah and two great-grandchildren, Gjuan and Blaze. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert DeWitt Jones Jr.; sister Reta Taylor and great-granddaughter, Grace Marie Thomas. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chewton with Rev. Eric Board officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh. com.