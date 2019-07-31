Edward R. Andrews 'Fast Eddie' Beaver Falls Edward Russell Andrews, 82, a lifelong resident of Beaver Falls, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born November 13, 1936, son of the late Rilley and Aliza (West) Andrews. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. Edward returned to his native Beaver Falls after his honorable discharge from the service. He worked for McDaniel Manufacturing and Vesuvia Incorporated until his retirement. He was also the owner and operator of Eddie's Reconditioning. He was always on the move so his friends began to affectionately call him "Fast Eddie." His automotive detailing and reconditioning service was second to none. He took great pride in his attention to detail. In his leisure, Eddie enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Church of God in Christ. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, Rilley Andrews and sisters, Lisa Lott, Mairetta "Mert" McKenzie and Josephine Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Phyllis "Phil" A. (Anderson) Andrews; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Carmen) Bridges, New Brighton; two granddaughters whom he loved and was so very proud of, Jennifer Bridges and Vanessa Bridges, both of New Brighton; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Emerson (Ruthann) Andrews, Beaver Falls, and Dale "Luke" Andrews, Arlington, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law, Lillian (Freddie) Bacon, Arlington, Texas; his extended family; also his loyal and faithful Shih Tzu-Terrier, "Shiloh" also known as "Boocho Gonzalez." Friends will be received on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Military Honors will be presented by members of the Beaver County Special Unit at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Private interment will be in the John F. Kennedy Garden of Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff of Fresenius Chippewa Dialysis for their kind and compassion care. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com