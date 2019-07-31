Dorothy Catherine (Woodling) Lyons Hookstown Dorothy Catherine Woodling Lyons, 95, of Hookstown, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019, at Stone Pear Pavilion at The Orchards at Foxcrest, Chester, W.Va. where she has been a resident since April. Born April 28, 1924, in Sewickley, to Robert Harold and Catherine Margaret (Emmert) Woodling. She moved with her family to the Hookstown Area at the age of 4. She was a graduate of the Class of 1942 from Chester High School in Chester, W.Va. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lewis Edward Lyons, Jr in January 1989, whom she married in May 1944; her older brother, Norman H. Woodling, sisters-in-law, Virginia Woodling and Shirley Woodling; sons-in-law, Kenneth (Tim) Floyd and William McMasters; a grandson, John Tennerelli and a nephew, Donald W. Woodling. She is survived by her younger brother, Donald E. Woodling and her six children, Kathleen Floyd, Susan (Doug) Breuer, Robert (Joan) Lyons, Joan Cribbs, Sharon McMasters and Jeff (Denise) Lyons. She was the beloved grandmother of Kenneth (Sherry) Floyd, Kevin (Lane) Floyd, Kari (Nick) Wilson, Gordan Breuer, Grant Breuer, Megan Lyons, Jennifer (Dan) Ireland, Angela (Tony) McCarthy, Cassie Lyons and Jeffrey P. Lyons. She will be missed by her ten great grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Katie, Anna, Ben, Drew, Clinton, Brandon, Jeremy and Rachel. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends, She retired after many years working for South Side Area Schools as a custodian. In her retirement she did volunteer work for Consumer Protection in Beaver and served as a volunteer at South Side Elementary School. She was a longtime member of the South Side Area Senior Citizens where she made many friends and enjoyed traveling with the group. Her church was also an Important part of her life. As per Dorothy's wishes, there will be no viewing and cremation will take place. A private family graveside service will take place where she will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mill Creek Cemetery. Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050. The family wishes to thank all those at Stone Pear and Valley Hospice who so kindly cared for her during her time there, also to Pastor Brady and her church family for the many visits, cards and prayers Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to The Mill Creek EPC of Hookstown or The Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21046. Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain. for the old order of things has passed away."