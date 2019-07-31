Darlene Kairis Aliquippa Darlene Kairis, a faithful servant of the Lord, was called home to be with Him on the final day, on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born September 20, 1941, in Aliquippa, daughter of the late Edwin Anderson and Virginia (Sturm) Anderson Kalenak. She met the love of her life Richard while working at the Aliquippa Works of Jones and Laughlin Steel. After they married, she was content to be an awesome wife and stay at home mom. Darlene gave her enthusiastic and proud support for her two sons in every activity in which they participated. She also enjoyed playing in an Aliquippa Ladies Softball League and bowling in both a Ladies and Mixed League at the Sheffield and Center Bowling Lanes. She was a woman of deep faith and an active member of the New Brighton Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her step-father, Michael Kalenak. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Kairis; two sons, Richard Kairis, Jr., Raleigh, N.C., and Edwin Kairis, Wexford; four grandchildren she absolutely adored, Katherine Kairis, Elizabeth Kairis, Nathan Kairis and Kathleen Kairis; one brother, J. David Anderson of Florida, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. A funeral service to remember, honor and celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at the New Brighton Church of Christ, 820 14th Street (corner of 14th Street and Penn Avenue), New Brighton, PA 15066. The public is respectfully asked to arrive directly at the church on Friday morning. Private entombment will be in the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. If desired, memorial contributions may directed to the Women's Center, 428 P.O. Box, Beaver, PA 15009 or to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Center Township, PA 15001. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com