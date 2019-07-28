Melody Ann Eaton Clinton Melody Ann Eaton, 72, of Clinton (Independence Twp.) died Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home with family at her side. Born December 7, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Robert James and Irene Caroline (Knobbs) Ubrey. She is the former wife of Keith Eaton; mother of Scott (Valarie) Eaton, Christine (Aaron) Martinez, Becky (Corey) Campbell and Brian Eaton; twin sister of Roberta Venanzio; sister of Robert Ubrey and the late Thomas Ubrey. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, there will be no viewing and cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Clinton Wesleyan Church 1022 Clinton Rd., Clinton, PA 15026. The Rev Ted Chapman will officiate. Professional services provided by the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton.