Dorothy E. Urda Baden Dorothy E. Urda, 92, died on July 12, 2019, at Concordia Villa St. Joseph. Born on June 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Viola Katie (Tindall) English. Her husband, Karl Urda, predeceased her in 2017. Dottie was an active patron of the arts including Native American Art and the Pittsburgh Opera, serving on the Opera Board, organizing their gala. She is survived by a brother-in-law, James (Sue) Urda of Blue Bell, Pa. and a sister, Peggy (Bob) Limons of Bloomington, Ind. Private arrangements by POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC, Conway.