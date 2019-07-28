Dennis M. Deceder Center Township Dennis M. Deceder, 84, of Center Township, passed away with his family by his side on July 25, 2019. He was born December 16, 1934, in Aliquippa, the son of Matthew and Mary (D'Agostino) Deceder. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his in-laws, Frank and Lena (LaGatta) DiBenedetto and a brother-in-law, Dr. Francis W. DiBenedetto. Dennis was a member of Saint Francis Cabrini Church. He served in the U.S. Army as a SP4. He attended Duquesne University and worked for J&L Steel in the tin mill. After leaving J&L, Dennis was the Director of Player Development at Trop World and Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. He was past Vice President and President of Rotary International, Aliquippa and was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award for outstanding service to the Rotary. Dennis is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Charlotte "Shirley" (DiBenedetto) Deceder; two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise (Mark) Alvin and Mary Jo (Dr. Paul Arnold) Arnold; five grandchildren, Leah, Jenna, Chase, Avery and Hayden; aunt, Lillian LaGatta; brother, Matthew Deceder, Jr.; sister, Rosemary Morris and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis Cabrini Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Beaver County Special Unit will perform Military Honors at the cemetery. The Deceder Family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for the compassionate care extended to Dennis. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Dennis to Good Samaritan Hospice 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009. A parish vigil service will begin at 2:45 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday.