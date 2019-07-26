Willard 'Bill' Billion Beaver Falls Willard 'Bill' Billion, 58, of Beaver Falls, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born December 19, 1960, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Southwick) Billion. He was an avid sports fan, as well as an umpire and coach for women's softball leagues. He is survived by sisters, Beverly McCanna and Betty Ann Billion; brother, Charles Murphy and sister-in-law, Donna Murphy and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Norman Murphy. There will be no viewing. Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the New Brighton United Methodist Church from 3 to 4:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home in Bill's name. J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, has been entrusted with arrangements.