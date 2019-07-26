Robert 'Bob' H. Olson Crescent Township Robert 'Bob' H. Olson, 79, a life-long resident of Crescent Twp., passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday morning, July 25, 2019. He was born in Sewickley on December 12, 1939, one of three children to the late Floyd Jordan and Grace Amanda (Putt) Olson. Beloved and cherished father of Roberta "Bobbie" and her husband, Robert "Bob" Furgiuele; well-loved grandfather of Michelle Hajtol (Ethan LaGrange); devoted great grandfather of Kara and Christopher; loving brother of Patricia (Jeffrey) Bobro and the late Ronald Olson. For 30 years, Bob worked for Economy Metals in Baden as a burner, retiring in January of 2002. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a PFC in Germany from 1963-1965. Bob loved his family, yardwork and sports especially Nascar, the Steelers and the Penguins. Family was always number one for him. His love grew greater with each family member. He loved his daughter and son-in-law, cherished his granddaughter but, Bob's heart melted when he met his adored great grandchildren Kara and Christopher. Please join us as we celebrate this loving man's life, Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a service on Sunday at 10 a.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com.