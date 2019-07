Eugenia Tzortzopoulos Aliquippa Eugenia Tzortzopoulos, 103, of Aliquippa, passed away July 24, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's Times.