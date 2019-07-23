Thomas W. Kirkpatrick II Enon Valley Thomas W. Kirkpatrick II, 59, of Enon Valley and formerly of Chippewa Township, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in the comfort of his home. Tom showed astounding strength and courage as he battled brain cancer these last four years. He was born June 27, 1960, in Beaver Falls, to the late Artherine (Kerns) Kirkpatrick (2017) and Thomas W. Kirkpatrick (2010). He was a Fitter and Truck Driver for Herr-Voss Stamco in Conway. Tom was a great outdoorsman and avid hunter and fisherman with an amazing sense of humor. He was a dedicated family man to his loving wife of 37 years, Zoe Ann (Karnavas) Kirkpatrick, Enon Valley; two children, Thomas W. Kirkpatrick III, Portersville and Megan Kirkpatrick, Union Township; two sisters, Cindy Kirkpatrick, Enon Valley and Pamela (R. Jeff) Butler, Evans City; and his beloved Dachshund, Laney. He was loved by many and will be sadly missed. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. His family and friends would like to thank Mother Teresa Hospice for their outstanding care during his last days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mother Teresa Hospice, 3950 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061.