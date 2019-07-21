Clarissa Mae Price Economy Clarissa Mae Price, 94, passed away to Glory on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pa., surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wellsville, Ohio, on July 31, 1924, she was the daughter of Grandville and Clara Bassett Wise. Clarissa attended Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. She enjoyed her work as a registered nurse and was one of the first African American nursing supervisors in Cleveland. She later retired in 1975. Clarissa attended Second Baptist Church in Rochester, Pa. She was very active in her community where she was a volunteer for several organizations, as well as serving on the Women's Center of Beaver County. Gardening, visiting the sick, solving sudoku puzzles and reading the Bible were a few of her life's pleasures. Her family and friends will remember her for her kind, patient and gentle spirit. Her beautiful smile could light up a room when she entered. Clarissa will be sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, special friend and companion, Donald Miller, other relatives, caregivers, devoted friends and neighbors. A memorial service to celebrate Clarissa's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 453 Irvin Ave., Rochester, Pa. Arrangements are entrusted to CHARLOTTE A. SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 454 Chestnut St., New Castle, Pa. In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, the family requests that you consider donating, in Clarissa's name, to her home church, Second Baptist, P.O. Box 305, Rochester, PA 15074 and/or Women's Center of Beaver County, PO Box 428, Beaver, PA. 15009.