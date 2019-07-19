Roberta 'Betty' Denny (Tate) Chippewa Township Roberta "Betty" Denny, 101, of Chippewa Township passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Elmcroft of Chippewa in Beaver Falls. Born January 11, 1918, and was the daughter of the late Earl, Sr. and Hazel J. (Alwine) Tate. Betty had worked as a Handler for Mayer China until the time she retired. She was a parishioner at the First Baptist Church Beaver Falls. Betty adored her family and treasured the time she spent with them. She was hardworking and was loved by her many friends and had an amazing knack to make everyone laugh. She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Watson, Monaca; Nancy Freed, Chippewa; three grandchildren, Deirdre (Scott) Holobinko, Monaca, Mark (Beryl) Freed, Bridgewater, Rachel Freed, Chippewa; three great grandchildren, Sean (Sara) Mathews, Amanda (Justin) Weismantle, Aiden Gikas; and four great-great grandchildren, Zack Mathews, Marlena Mathews, Gabby Weismantle, and Doug Weismantle. Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clare M. Denny; one brother, Earl W. Tate, Jr.; and her twin sister, Alverta Tate, Friends will be received Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home. 2618 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Private entombment will be in the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.