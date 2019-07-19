Robert Xavier Meyers Conway Robert Xavier Meyers, 71, of Conway, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System in Oakland. Born on August 26, 1947, Bob was the son of the late George and Mildred (Squires) Meyers. A Vietnam War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army's 9th Infantry Division andwas a member of the 39th Cavalry Platoon ACV which was an experimental unit utilizing amphibious air cushioned vehicles as armored patrol boats in the marshes and rivers of Vietnam. Later, Bob spent 40 years as a railroad conductor for Norfolk Southern, formerly Conrail, where he was a valued union brother and officer of SMART Transportation Division, formerly United Transportation Union, Local 1418 out of Conway, Pa. Surviving are his wife, Joyce (Mine) Meyers; five children, Stephanie (Brian) Handley of Chester, W.Va., Shannon (Dennis) Cook of Beaver Falls, Courtney (Jason) Meyers of Ohioville, Kristy (Brandon) Antinopoulos of Conway, and Mitchell (Emily) Meyers of New Brighton; four grandchildren, Garrett and Lee (Samantha) Handley, Caiden Cook, and Owen Antinopoulos; a brother, Edward (Candy) Meyers; and a sister, Joanne (Dennis) Kittleson; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty (Jack) Malone and brother, Jackie Meyers. Friends will be received on Saturday, July 20th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway. Bob will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa., with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001 in memory of Bob.