Raymond J. Tomaszewski Economy Borough Raymond J. Tomaszewski, 88, of Economy Borough, passed away at Rochester Manor on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Ambridge on February 15, 1931, Raymond was the son of the late John F. and Marie Szewczyk Tomaszewski. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Maryann Zajac on December 2, 1998. Raymond retired as an accountant from American Bridge. He later retired as the Code Enforcement Officer of Economy Borough. Raymond was a member of Our Lady of Peace in Conway and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War. An avid outdoorsman, Raymond was a Life Member of the Ambridge District Sports Association, the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club and the Baden American Legion. Raymond was active in Boy Scouts and a Scout Master when his boys were growing up. Surviving are Raymond's sons and daughter, Mark R. (Brenda) Tomaszewski of Ellwood City, Lynn M. Tomaszewski of Dallas, Texas, Matthew A. (Amy) Tomaszewski of Urbana, Ill. and Jeffrey D. (Brandi) Tomaszewski of Murfreeboro, Tenn.; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Linda Zajac of Baden. Besides his parents and wife, Raymond was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Hanich; two brothers-in-law, Andy Hanich and Andrew Zajac; and his two Labs, Blackie and Rebel. Raymond's family would like to thank the staff of Rochester Villas, Rochester Manor and Mother Teresa Hospice. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.