Lillian Brown Beaver Falls Lillian Brown, 91, born May 2, 1928, of Beaver Falls, went home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019, at Rochester Manor. She was the owner of a local cleaning company and a Manager for ServiceMaster Cleaning Company where she retired after 32 years of service. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served as a devoted member of the Builders Fund. Lillian was a truly kind and caring mother and friend. There was nothing she wouldn't do to help a friend in need; she would go above and beyond for them. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lily Padgett; children, Thomas Gibbs, Billie Jean Gibbs and Veronica Jeannine Brown; two sisters, Betty Taylor and Violet Clark and one brother, William Padgett Jr. She is survived by her husband, George E. Brown, daughters, Carol Ann Padgett, Henrietta Gibbs (Ricky Neil) and Marcella Gibbs; sons, Zachary Gibbs, James Frankie Brown (Valerie), Timothy Brown (Annette) and Bruce Gibbs; one brother, Johnny Padgett and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lillian will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville Pa. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, followed by a 11 a.m. Service at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 630 3rd Ave., Beaver Falls, Pa. Services entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA, Regina Washington Supervisor.