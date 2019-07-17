Harry 'Andy' Goldinger Jr. Rochester Harry 'Andy' Goldinger Jr., 62, of Rochester, went home to be with this Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Andy was born November 25, 1956, to the late Harry and Mary Ann (Cable) Goldinger. Andy was an avid golfer and loved riding his Harley. His greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his three daughters, his sons-in-law and his grandchildren. Nothing brought Andy more happiness than playing cards and darts on Friday night, camping on the weekends or just watching his grandkids. In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Goldinger; mother-in-law, Ruth Woods; sister, Vicki Reed; brother, Doug Goldinger; grandmother, Martha Cable and a nephew, James Goldinger. He is survived by his daughters, Candy (Pete) Dwire, Amy (Jake) Duraney and Ashley (Mike) Burkhammer; grandchildren, Sydnee and Parker Dwire; brothers, John (Sheila) Goldinger and Mike (Tammy) Goldinger; sisters, Tammy (Jim) Staurt and Martha 'Marty' (Buzzy) Ginther; former wife and friend, Renee Goldinger; close friend, Brian Gaull, Beaver, as well as several nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved fur baby, Lucy. Andy was considered the heart to his whole family, his smile, laughter, and memories will always be cherished. Friends will be received Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with his friend, Rev. Robert Singleton officiating. Cremation will take place after the service.