Edward 'Bud' E. Keller Formerly of West Mayfield Edward 'Bud' E. Keller, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, under the loving care of Cambridge Village, where he was the oldest current resident. Bud was born in Monessen, Pa. on November 2, 1923, to the late Frederick and Martha (Troy) Keller. He was an avid fan of all sports, especially golf, and was a bowler for St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a Freemason as well as a Veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II and helped found the West Mayfield Veterans Club. Additionally, he volunteered as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox Tubular Products after 40 years. Preceding him in death are his wife, Anna (Hornacek) Keller in 2009; a son, Henry "Hank" Keller in 2009; an infant son, James Keller; a brother, Robert Keller and a sister, Shirley McMurdy. He is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Cathy Dydynski and Michael, New Brighton and Donna Keller and Cheryl Percy, Plymouth, Mass.; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Keller, Butler; seven grandchildren, Joshua and Carissa Keller, Julie and Steven Heverly, Mathew and Eric Guzzetti, Michael, Deanna and Jason Dydynski and a great-granddaughter, Vivian Heverly. Special thanks and appreciation to Belva, who was his nurse and friend during his final years. The family welcomes your warm hearts and kind stories on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.Interment will follow in Beaver Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place # 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or a charity of your choice.