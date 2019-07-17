Dr. Jay L. Funkhouser New Brighton Dr. Jay L. Funkhouser, 82, of New Brighton, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Heritage Valley Health Systems, Beaver. Friends will be received on Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneral homes.com. The family requests that everyone meet at Holy Family Parish, 521 7th Avenue, New Brighton, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. where a Mass of Christian burial will be held. Fr. Tom Kredel will officiate. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Times.