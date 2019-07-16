Josephine Ricci Ambridge Josephine Ricci, 86 of Ambridge, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home. Born March 18, 1933, in Ambridge, she was a daughter of the late Amleto and Maria Ricci. She was member of Good Samaritan Church. Surviving are a niece, Ann Hosch, Center Twp. and two nephews Bryan Ricci, Florida and Michael Ricci, Ambridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. There will no viewing. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, are in charge of arrangements.