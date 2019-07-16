Charles 'Pete' Zimmerman Conway Charles 'Pete' Edward Zimmerman, 84, of Conway, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born May 16, 1935, in Sewickley, son of the late Clark and Aurora (Blackford) Zimmerman. Pete proudly served his country with the U.S. Air National Guard, 171st Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant, with 42 years of service, including serving during Operation Desert Storm. Pete was also a volunteer for the Conway VFD for several years. He was known to his friends and family for his wisdom, sense of humor and willingness to help however and whenever he could. Pete was a member of the Baden United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. In his leisure, Pete enjoyed reading and watching old classic television Westerns that featured John Wayne and William Boyd as Hop-Along Cassidy. Pete is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances (Ross) Zimmerman; daughter, Kimberly Zimmerman-Eisenhauer and two grandsons and granddaughter-in-law, Jacob Eisenhauer and Troy (Elizabeth) Eisenhauer. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Military Honors will be presented at 4 p.m. by members of the Beaver County Special Unit, followed with words of comfort and assurance by Rev. James Young. Private interment will be in the Garden of The Last Supper, Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. On line condolences may be offered at www. saul-gabauer.com.