Raymond M. Matakovich Economy Raymond A. Matako-vich, 68, of Economy, died Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born April 20, 1951, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Matthew and Cecelia (Wolicki) Matakovich. He was a 1969 graduate of Ambridge High School. He worked the tilt table in the bar mill at Armco Steel Corporation, Ambridge, until they closed in 1985. Ray then attended Computer Systems Institute where he received an Associate Degree in System Analytics. He then worked as a systems analyst for HJ Heinz Corporation and Dick Corporation and various other Pittsburgh corporations. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed watching their games as well as watching basketball. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway, where he was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Holy Name Society. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Hutson -Matakovich; a beloved son, Joshua Matakovich whom he adored; two sisters, Josephine Kearcher of Jeanette, and Mary Ann Adams of Rochester; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Joanna Hutson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rebecca and Nick Zabala of Strongsville, Ohio, and Kim and Gary Sherman of Marshall Twp.; and his two dogs, Earl and Otis. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com