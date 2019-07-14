Martha Adeline (Bergstrom) Varga Formerly of Patterson Heights Martha Adeline (Bergstrom) Varga, of Sun City, Ariz., formerly of Patterson Heights, passed away on July 7, 2019. Martha was born on March 15, 1920, the daughter of Peter and Hilma Bergstrom on a farm in Lake Nebagamon, Wis. She had six siblings, Agnes, Simon, Luther, Annabelle, Douglas and June. She met a trumpet player in Milwaukee, Wis. named Joseph Varga. They were married in 1939, and she left the farm life behind. Her favorite activity was making a home a home. She enjoyed decorating each home they lived in and wanted friends to enjoy her home. She continued to become a better cook, year after year. Martha enjoyed watching Julia Child on Saturdays and HGTV the other days. Martha and Joe had four children in Cudahy, Wis. In 1952, Joe received a job promotion and they moved to Brantford, Ontario. 1955, brought a bigger change and a move to Los Angeles, just in time for the opening of Disneyland. By 1956, they were off across the United States again to live in Long Island, N.Y. The moving days were not over, in 1958, the Varga family settled in on 7th Street, Patterson Heights, Beaver Falls. Joe worked for B&W, while Martha continued raising the children and being a deluxe homemaker. Martha and Joe finally settled in Sun City, Ariz., in 1976, and this is where she passed. Her family was very proud of her, because after years of being at home, she learned how to swim at 65 and got her real estate license at 60. Plus, she had lifelong friends from each move. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents and her siblings. She is survived by her three sons, Larry (Sue), Charles (Jill), and Daniel (Pam); her daughter, Betsy (Bruce Svensson); six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be very missed. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Family and friends will be notified.