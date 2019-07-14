Jacob M. 'Jake' Daubenspeck Freedom Jacob M. "Jake" Daubenspeck, 23, of Freedom, Pa., passed away without suffering, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Thursday evening, July 11, 2019. He was born in Ellwood City on November 17, 1995, to Crissy (and Bob) Nadzam of Freedom and Matt (and Kenda) Daubenspeck of Monaca. Jacob graduated from Freedom High School in 2014. He worked at Maier Heating and Cooling in Rochester. Jake enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, dirt bike riding, working on cars, always being goofy, and doing wheelies around the neighborhood. Jake's smile and infectious personality lit up every room. He was always eager to help a friend in need. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Madi Daubenspeck; stepbrother and stepsister, Dustin Taylor and Ashleigh Nadzam; and his girlfriend, Kiersten Manor. Also surviving are his grandparents, James Norton, Sr. of Fombell, Maryjane Nadzam of the North Hills, and Ken and Linda Crawford of Poland, Ohio. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Jake was preceded in death by grandparents, Marlene Norton, George Nadzam, and Robert and Gladys Daubenspeck. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue. Additional visiting will be on Wednesday, July 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at TURNERS followed by a Memorial Blessing service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Mark Carter of St. Felix Catholic Parish, Freedom, officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors' choice. You may sign his guestbook, or send an online condolence at: www.turnerfh.com