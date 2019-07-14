Gaylord L. Horter Formerly of Rochester Gaylord (Gay) L. Horter, 86, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by family. He was a retired electrical engineer following several decades in the aerospace industry. He graduated in 1951 from Rochester High School and served in the United States Army Signal Corps. Following military service, he was a student at Geneva College, and later, Arizona State University. Known as "Sonny" by those he grew up with, Gay was born in Rochester to George William Horter and Twila (Majors) Horter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Burr, William Horter and Anabel Berresford, as well as brothers-in-law, Kenneth Berresford and Eugene Burr. Gay is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Horter; daughters, Nancy Jones (Keith) and Carol Beard (Cary); grandchildren, John and Katherine Jones, and Samantha and Matthew Beard, all of Phoenix. He and Liz raised their family in Arizona, a place he loved very much. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend. A strong and proud man, he is loved and will be missed by many. Memorial services were held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Whitney and Murphy Funeral Home in Phoenix, followed by interment at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.