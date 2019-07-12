Gerald 'Jerry' Bokor Center Township Gerald 'Jerry' Bokor, 63 of Center Township was called home peacefully on July 5, 2019. Born September 26, 1955, in Aliquippa, the son of the late Peter and Josephine "Tina" (Cellini) Bokor. Jerry is survived by his cherished sons and their families: Ryan and Christina Bokor, their children, Payton and Kinsley, and Craig and Katherine Bokor, their children, Avery, Emmy, Piper, Pacey and Lincoln; two devoted sisters, Adrienne "Esther" and Jan Mock and Andrea "Ash" and Dan Suznevich; a nephew, Jan "Jannie" Mock, and a niece, Taylor Suznevich. As a devoted employee of Bulldog Transit for 30 plus years, Jerry will be missed greatly by so many at the company. Louie and his whole team supported Jerry and the family every step of the way during Jerry's illness. As a lifelong sports fan, Jerry believed whole heartedly in instilling the work ethic and dedication of sports into his young sons. He was often found outside throwing a ball with one of his sons or assisting with coaching duties or instruction. Nothing however, brought him more joy or excitement watching his oldest grandson, Avery excel on the fields. The entire Bokor family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the countless friends and family who have helped carry them through this difficult time. Our appreciation is also extended to the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice, the homecare nursing team (Peggy and Kim) as well as the inpatient unit at Beaver Medical Center who offered such compassion and care for Jerry and the family during his stay. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Private Interment will take place at Union Cemetery, Monaca. Arrangements were entrusted to ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC. 2026 McMinn Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001 724-375-0496.