Terrance E. Brewer Rochester Terrance E. Brewer, 64, of Rochester, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert L. Brewer and the late Dixie and William McCann. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny, and a sister, Mary Jane (Muzzy) Brewer. Surviving are his children, Dominic Delp, Terry Jr., Heather, and Angela, Brothers, William (Bill) Brewer and Scott (Buck) Kaercher; sister, Bobbie Tomlinson; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).